Droid Life’s Random List of Black Friday Deals

It’s Black Friday, and while we love posting about tech deals every single year, we figured it’s time we keep it fresh and post any ol’ thing we personally think is cool. For example, I’m really big into guitar plug-ins and fancy jump ropes right now. Maybe you are, too? You never know when inspiration may strike, so let’s give it a whirl.
As you’ll see below, we have a collection of odd links, all filled with solid deals to fill up either your own home or someone else’s as a gift. You have to love this time of year, right?
Have fun poking around!
Tim’s List
- NeuralDSP Plug-ins: 50% Off – In my opinion, the best guitar plug-ins on the market. At 50% off, it’s a crazy deal. I highly recommend the Gojira Archetype.
- FlexiSpot Standing Desks: $100+ Off – Standing desks are all the rage right now. These ones are high quality and incredibly priced.
- RX Smart Gear: Spend $100 Get $10 Off – Best jump ropes money can buy. You’ll be mastering double-unders in no time.
- Legion Supplements: Up to 40% Off – I’ve been taking Legion’s post workout mix for a week now and have really been enjoying it. If you need a flavor suggestion, Blue Raspberry. Mmm.
- Anchorsand: Up to 70% Off – Sweet clothes.
- Alex Pardee: 30% Off Entire Store – One of my favorite artists. He’s selling clothing, prints, and other collectibles.
- Alaska Seasoning Co.: 25% Off Orders of $65+ – This is my go-to seasoning maker. Everything is awesome, but if you need to choose, the Goldrush Blend is incredible.
- Mondo: Rare Poster Prints Back in Stock – Who doesn’t love sweet posters of your favorite pop culture stuff?
Kellen’s List
- Marine Layer is 20% off everything – The clothes are just so damn soft and the sizing hits those of us in-between sizes like no other.
- Amazing Grass “Greens Blend” Superfood are 15% off – Greens are good for you. Drink these every day thanks to this discount.
- Legends Luka HD shorts are 30% off – The Instagram ads are obnoxious, but these shorts are my favorite workout shorts of all time. The whole site is 30% off, but a lot of it is cheesy. Just get the shorts.
- On Running Classics 20-30% off – The Cloudswift by On is my current top general workout shoe. If you buy the current model, it’ll run you $150, but the “Classics” version can typically be had secretly anywhere from $99-$119. Shop the Classics for great deals on On’s lovely workout gear.
- Anker’s newest magnetic 2-in-1 stand is 20% off – Yes, I still use my iPhone 13 Pro and the Anker magnetic 2-in-1 is my favorite bedside charger. I have the older model, but this new one is on sale for BF.
- A Game of Cat and Mouth – Got a kid? This game from the Exploding Kittens crew is a really fun one. My 8-year loves it and it’s also only $12.50 for BF.
- Quip is 25% off at Best Buy – My whole family has used Quip toothbrushes for years now. Can’t say enough about the design, cheap refills, and quality of brush I get. If you want cooler colors than Best Buy has, you gotta shop direct at Quip, though.
- Misen hosting 25% off everything sale – Misen makes a bunch of quality kitchen products at decent prices, but their Utility Knife is the best I own (I actually have 2) because of its size and sharpness. Get it now for 25% off. Buy them for your whole family too.
Any random things you want to share that we need to buy?
