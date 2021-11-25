The Nest Hub is such a handy piece of tech. Not only can you use one to rotate through your thousands of pictures of your cat, you can use it to listen to the new Adele, watch LeBron boot fans from their courtside seats, view the cameras you’ve unnecessarily bought to turn your house into a secure compound, track your sleep and heavy snoring, and yell at Google Assistant about reminders and shopping lists. It really does have an endless amount of tasks it can complete.

If you don’t own one already or you need more, because ‘Merica, the Black Friday Nest Hub (2nd Gen) deal is such a good one. At $50 off, you can grab this little smart display for $49.99 at every retailer that happens to sell it.

I can tell you that I have some form of a smart display in a few rooms in my house at this point, all of which get plenty of use. The one in my office (a Nest Hub Max) is great for daytime reminders, a quick Duo chat with my wife, and occasionally firing up YouTube TV or Twitch. The one in my bedroom is a Nest Hub (2nd Gen) that I tested out sleep tracking for a bit, but mostly use it for bedtime tasks (turning lights off, setting the temperature, etc.) and as a bedside clock. The old Lenovo thing in my kitchen is a first gen smart display, but it still works great for timers, opening a recipe here and there, video chatting, and managing my shopping list.

I’m a big smart display fan.

$50 off for Black Friday!

Nest Hub Black Friday deal links: