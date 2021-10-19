Google Pixel 6 Specs: Display, Tensor Processor, RAM, and More

I am well aware that you know all about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. You know the price and release date. You know about the colors each phone comes in, if you are buying one, and when pre-orders open. You (hopefully) watched our unboxing to get a feel for each phone side-by-side. You probably know most of the specs too.

But sometimes it’s nice to have a space dedicated to phone specs, mostly when doing your own research and making those final decisions on important purchases. With starting prices of $599 and $899, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are priced well, yet you still should carefully consider all factors before buying. And again, a simple specs table often helps.

So here you go – these are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs in an easy-to-consume table. These are official and accurate.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Specs