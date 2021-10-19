Google Pixel 6 Specs: Display, Tensor Processor, RAM, and More

I am well aware that you know all about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. You know the price and release date. You know about the colors each phone comes in, if you are buying one, and when pre-orders open. You (hopefully) watched our unboxing to get a feel for each phone side-by-side. You probably know most of the specs too.
But sometimes it’s nice to have a space dedicated to phone specs, mostly when doing your own research and making those final decisions on important purchases. With starting prices of $599 and $899, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are priced well, yet you still should carefully consider all factors before buying. And again, a simple specs table often helps.
So here you go – these are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs in an easy-to-consume table. These are official and accurate.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Specs
|Pixel 6
|Pixel 6 Pro
|OS
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Processor
|Google Tensor
Titan M2
|Google Tensor
Titan M2
|Display
|6.4" Flat FHD OLED
90Hz
2400x1080, 411ppi
Gorilla Glass Victus
|6.7" Curved QHD LTP OLED
120Hz
3120x1440, 512ppi
Gorilla Glass Victus
|Rear Camera
|50MP wide
--f/1.85, 82° field of view
--1/1.31" image sensor
--Super Res Zoom up to 7x
12MP ultra-wide
--f/2.2, 114° field of view
|50MP wide
--f/1.85, 82° field of view
--1/1.31" image sensor
12MP ultra-wide
--f/2.2, 114° field of view
48MP telephoto
--f/3.5, 23.5° field of view
--1/2" image sensor size
--4x optical zoom
--Super Res Zoom with telephoto up to 20x
|Front Camera
|8MP
--f/2.0
--84° wide field of view
|11.1MP
--f/2.2
--94° ultrawide field of view
|Memory
|Storage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1
RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
|Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB UFS 3.1
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5
|Battery
|4614mAh
30W wired charging
Fast wireless charging
Battery Share
|5003mAh
30W wired charging
Fast wireless charging
Battery Share
|Connectivity
|5G (sub-6, mmW)
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
|5G (sub-6, mmW)
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
UWB
NFC
|Other
|In-display fingerprint
USB-C (USB 3.1)
Stereo speakers
IP68
|In-display fingerprint
USB-C (USB 3.1)
Stereo speakers
IP68
|Size
|158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm
207g
|163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm
210g
|Colors
|Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam
|Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny
