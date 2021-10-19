Droid Life

Google Pixel 6 Specs: Display, Tensor Processor, RAM, and More

Google Pixel 6 Pro Specs

I am well aware that you know all about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. You know the price and release date. You know about the colors each phone comes in, if you are buying one, and when pre-orders open. You (hopefully) watched our unboxing to get a feel for each phone side-by-side. You probably know most of the specs too.

But sometimes it’s nice to have a space dedicated to phone specs, mostly when doing your own research and making those final decisions on important purchases. With starting prices of $599 and $899, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are priced well, yet you still should carefully consider all factors before buying. And again, a simple specs table often helps.

So here you go – these are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specs in an easy-to-consume table. These are official and accurate.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Specs

 Pixel 6Pixel 6 Pro
OSAndroid 12Android 12
ProcessorGoogle Tensor
Titan M2		Google Tensor
Titan M2
Display6.4" Flat FHD OLED
90Hz
2400x1080, 411ppi
Gorilla Glass Victus		6.7" Curved QHD LTP OLED
120Hz
3120x1440, 512ppi
Gorilla Glass Victus
Rear Camera50MP wide
--f/1.85, 82° field of view
--1/1.31" image sensor
--Super Res Zoom up to 7x

12MP ultra-wide
--f/2.2, 114° field of view
50MP wide
--f/1.85, 82° field of view
--1/1.31" image sensor

12MP ultra-wide
--f/2.2, 114° field of view

48MP telephoto
--f/3.5, 23.5° field of view
--1/2" image sensor size
--4x optical zoom
--Super Res Zoom with telephoto up to 20x
Front Camera8MP
--f/2.0
--84° wide field of view		11.1MP
--f/2.2
--94° ultrawide field of view
MemoryStorage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1
RAM: 8GB LPDDR5		Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB UFS 3.1
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5
Battery4614mAh
30W wired charging
Fast wireless charging
Battery Share		5003mAh
30W wired charging
Fast wireless charging
Battery Share
Connectivity5G (sub-6, mmW)
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC		5G (sub-6, mmW)
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
UWB
NFC
OtherIn-display fingerprint
USB-C (USB 3.1)
Stereo speakers
IP68		In-display fingerprint
USB-C (USB 3.1)
Stereo speakers
IP68
Size158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm
207g		163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm
210g
ColorsStormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny

