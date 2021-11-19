We’re a solid month into our time with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With that said, it’s never a bad thing to look ahead, especially since work goes into future devices long before they are ever announced. Taking this into consideration, we’d like to present you with our wishlist for the presumably upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, devices we don’t expect to see until October, 2022. Will we all even be alive by then? Who knows, but our fingers are crossed.

We have a few complaints with the Pixel 6 lineup, but it’s not a long list at all. We’d like to see Google address these issues with its next devices. There are three main points: Biometric security (aka the fingerprint reader), charging speeds, and the size. Seriously, we’re not asking for a lot. All we want is a faster way to unlock our phone or a return to the rear-facing Pixel Imprint, faster charging speeds, plus a smaller size option. That’s it, nothing crazy!

Are we missing something? Headphone jack? SD card slot? Just kidding, those things are never coming back.

Check out the video below. It’s another quickie and won’t take up much of your time at all.