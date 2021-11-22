The Google Pixel 6a Begins Its Life in Renders

The Google Pixel 6 is already a month old, so why not change the subject for a minute and start talking about the Pixel 6a, a follow-up phone that could arrive early next year and with a re-styled exterior to match its higher-end siblings. Pixel 6a renders are here.

The first rendered images of this supposed Pixel 6a were posted over the weekend by @onleaks in light and dark colorways. The device is presented as a Pixel 6 look-alike, with camera bar, multi-tone backside, and a flat front display with hole punch and fingerprint reader. If you’ve seen the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, this design would look right at home alongside either.

We aren’t getting specs outside of the display, which is said to weigh-in at 6.2-inches. The rear is also said to sport a dual rear camera, although we have no idea what kind of cameras Google will use. We also don’t know RAM or processor or anything really, we just believe it’ll look like the renders you are seeing here, which are likely from the supply chain and a case or accessory maker.

My initial reaction to seeing these is nothing but a thumbs-up. Google had to change the styling to match their current flagship phones, so the design is absolutely fine. But that’s really all we have to go on, so it’s hard to have much of a view beyond that. A 6.2″ display is fine, but is it 90Hz? Did Google use Tensor in this phone too or are we back to Qualcomm? Are we falling back to their old cameras again, like we saw in the Pixel 5a? All questions we need answers to.

How about you – thoughts on a Pixel 6a?

// 91Mobiles