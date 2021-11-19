Hey There, Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $300 Off With Free Galaxy Buds 2

We have moved from “early access” Black Friday deals into just “early” and that means nothing but continued savings for you. Trying to figure out which “early” period is the best to buy during isn’t easy, though, unless you had been holding on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, which hit an excellent price today. You would be a winner in the waiting game.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently $300 off at Amazon, leaving you with a $1499.99 bill instead of the full $1800 we were once asked to pay. If my calculations are correct, this is the biggest price drop yet for Samsung’s best foldable device.

On top of the $300 price drop, you are also being gifted a free pair of Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds 2. Those new buds are normally priced at $150, so this is a very nice perk.

Now, there’s always a chance that Samsung will find a way to further discount this thing before we hit Black Friday, but I kind of doubt it. This is a big discount, there is a freebie attached, and this is likely the best deal we are going to see. Don’t hesitate on this one.

Related deal: Should Amazon end this promo, know that Samsung is hosting a $250 off deal that also includes the Buds 2 for free. You can shop it right here.