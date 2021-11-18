Another early Black Friday deal has kicked off everywhere but the Google Store. For what must be a limited time, you can snag a pair of Pixel Buds A earbuds for only $79, down from the usual $99 price.

Pixel Buds A-Series Review: Pretty Good Buds

In our review, we label the Pixel Buds A-series as “pretty good” earbuds, with the main highlights being the overall sound quality, the way they fit in our ears, as well as good battery life. For $79 earbuds, there isn’t much else you can ask for, making this a solid stocking stuffer pickup.

Interested? Follow any of the links below.

Pixel Buds A Black Friday deal links: