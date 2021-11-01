As the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro begins arriving at more doorsteps this week, new owners will begin to realize the phones do not ship with the best fingerprint scanning experience money can buy. Unfortunately, that’s simply par for the course when it comes to optical in-display fingerprint readers. It’s not really Google’s fault, the tech just isn’t that great. However, we did come across a tip that has at least improved the reader’s ability to recognize our thumbprint, in turn minimizing our frustration with it.

As we saw mentioned on a few of our articles, you can add your main unlocking print (such as your right or left thumb) more than one time onto the device, creating a better profile for the biometric scanner to cross reference when you place your finger/thumb down onto the display to unlock it.

For example, I saved my right thumb to the phone twice and ever since doing so, I’ve been having a much better time and getting a lot fewer misreads. In fact, if my candy-filled memory serves me right, I haven’t had any misreads since I did this trick late last week. Because of that, this trick gets my stamp of approval. Does it speed up the reader? Lol, no, but it at least recognizes my thumb when I place it on the screen.

To add another fingerprint profile to your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, head to the Security section of the Settings menu. Scroll down a little bit and you’ll see Fingerprint Unlock. Once inside, hit “Add fingerprint.” Go through the process and you’ll now have another print stored in the phone’s memory.

I hope this helps at least a few of you. We see the comments and know the fingerprint reader is causing some issues, so while we wait for Google to somehow push a software update that solves a hardware issue, this will hopefully improve your situation.

Cheers all for this tip!