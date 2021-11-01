While we were busy writing our Google Pixel reviews last week, Cricket Wireless dropped some big news. As detailed, Cricket is now including 5G access on all of its plans, meaning new and current customers will be able to access 5G benefits in available areas with a supported 5G smartphone. That should be most new phones these days.

Additionally, Cricket also announced that it has removed the 8Mbps speed cap on its $30, $40, and $55/month plans. This is news is perfect when paired with the aforementioned 5G access news, obviously.

These changes are live right now, so if you’re now seeing 5G on your Cricket device, awesome.

If it’s time to upgrade because of this change, you can shop Cricket supported phones right here. If you’d like to shop Cricket plans, look here. Unlimited data plans start at $55/month for a single line, while an unlimited plan coupled with HBO Max (w/ ads) starts at $60/month. If you need barebones 5G access with a 2GB high-speed cap, it’s $30/month.

// Cricket Wireless