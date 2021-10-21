Google Calendar Gets New ‘Focus Time’ Entry Option

When creating an event in Google Calendar, users can choose between different types of entries. For a while, it’s been Event, Out of Office, Task, and Appointment Slot. This month, Google is adding another, called Focus Time. This entry option is designed to let you know that this time is dedicated to only you and whatever it is you may need to work on. Whether that be work-related or school work, it’s your time to get ‘er done.

Google says, “We’re introducing a new Google Calendar entry type, Focus time, so you can block out and protect your time for heads-down individual work. Similar to the Out of office event type, focus time has a different appearance on your calendar and includes the option to automatically decline conflicting events.”

To begin, Focus Time will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers. Specifically, it is not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline users, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

So yeah, if you’re eligible for this, be on the lookout.

