Moto G Pure Arrives in US for $160

Motorola, king of budget phones, dropped another budget phone on our faces this morning. The Moto G Pure is that phone, and it comes in at a ridiculously low price with a set of specs not meant to win any awards, but one that should power you through lengthy sessions off the charger.

The Moto G Pure sports a 6.5″ HD (720p) LCD display, MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (with SD slot), 4000mAh battery, IP52 water resistance, dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP), 5MP selfie camera, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port. There’s no NFC, as is often the case with Moto’s budget phones, so that means no Google Pay during a time where tapping-to-pay is something we should all do more of.

This new Moto G Pure runs a clean version of Android 11, so you’ve got that going on should you decide to grab one.

Priced at $159.99, you’ll find the Moto G Pure up for pre-order on October 14 at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Motorola.com. Around October 14, Verizon will begin selling it as well, with T-Mobile and AT&T joining the party in a few months.