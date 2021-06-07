Google TV Live Tab Now Supports Sling TV

Since launch, Chromecast with Google TV has had a dedicated Live tab that is integrated with YouTube TV, allowing subscribers to scroll through a channel guide and quickly dive into shows and movies. Until now, that Live tab only worked with YouTube TV, but today, Sling TV subscribers can get in on the action.

To get set up, all you’ll need to do is link your existing Sling account to Google, then navigate to the Live tab and enjoy.

This makes me curious if we might see Live tab open up to the other services, too. Maybe Hulu TV subscribers could appreciate this, too?

This change goes live today.

// Google