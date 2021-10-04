Beginning October 12, T-Mobile will be offering customers the chance to add 500GB of storage to their Google account for only $5/month. This is part of T-Mobile and Google’s partnership that kicked off in March of this year and it was at that time that they teased this exact offer. Very nice.

If you weren’t aware, Google hasn’t even offered a 500GB cloud storage plan before now, so this is actually pretty sweet. For others, they offer a 100GB plan for $2/month, 200GB for $3/month, and then a 2TB plan for $10/month. That 500GB sweet spot has been missing, so again, this is a welcomed addition to the storage lineup.

T-Mobile details that Google One for T-Mobile is available for customers with Android and iOS devices on consumer postpaid plans. Prepaid customers not getting any love here. Customers can sign up for 500GB or 2TB storage plans through their T-Mobile account online, in the app, or at their local stores. Furthermore, Sprint customers who have not yet migrated to T-Mobile can sign up for the 500GB via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by calling Sprint Care.

Thanks, T-Mobile.

// T-Mobile