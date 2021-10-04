Google’s Smart Home Developer Summit 2021 Kicks Off October 21

Google announced the return of the Smart Home Developer Summit, scheduled to take place October 21. This is the place to tune into if you’re building apps or services that cater to smart home users, with it noted that there are over 276 million smart home households globally.

As we all know, this is a rapidly growing business, with plenty of massive names vying for every inch of your household. As Google fans, my whole house is wired with Google stuff, ranging fro smart speakers to cameras, to televisions. If you’re into that sorta thing, the Smart Home Developer Summit is completely free to attend for anyone interested.

Curious about what will take place? Google gives an idea of what to expect at the Summit.

To kick things off, Michele Turner, Senior Director of Product for Google’s Smart Home Ecosystem, will share our vision for the home and preview upcoming tools and features to build your next devices and apps using Matter and Thread — technologies transforming the industry. This will be followed by a developer keynote to dig deeper into announcements, and a round of technical sessions, workshops, and more, hosted by Google’s smart home leaders.

Sound sweet? Register below.

// Google