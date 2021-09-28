As we wrap up September, Samsung is pushing out another big batch of updates to its best and newest phones. Today, if you own a Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, or Galaxy Z Flip 3, feel free to hammer on that “Check for updates” button.

Rolling out now to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S20 5G UW (Verizon), we have the September Android security patch, as well as “performance improvements.” Since this is the first update for the Fold 3 and Flip 3, I was hoping we’d see more than simple fixes, but they are only a few weeks old.

The new builds to lookout for are:

Galaxy S21 : RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUIG

: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUIG Galaxy S21+ : RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUIG

: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUIG Galaxy S21 Ultra : RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU4AUIG

: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU4AUIG Galaxy Z Fold 3 : RP1A.200720.012.F926USQU1AUI5

: RP1A.200720.012.F926USQU1AUI5 Galaxy Z Flip 3 : RP1A.200720.012.F711USQU2AUI5

: RP1A.200720.012.F711USQU2AUI5 Galaxy S20 5G UW (Verizon): RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU2DUI2

Again, not big updates, but device owners will get updated security patches and performance improvements of some kind. We’ll always take fresh updates, right?

To grab them, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.