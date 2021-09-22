T-Mobile’s Home Internet service expanded into 51 additional markets this week, bringing the total up to something silly like 600+. If you want your home web browsing and streaming powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network, then this service is for you.

As an ISP, Home Internet from T-Mo makes plenty of sense. There’s a flat $50/month fee (which includes $10 off with AutoPay) for access, no cost for the equipment, and there’s no install service required as it’s purely a 5G modem that plugs into your home’s power outlet and then distributes WiFi into your home. For speeds, T-Mobile details averages of anywhere in excess of 100Mbps for downloads and 25Mbps for uploads.

Below you can view all of the new markets, all of which are in either Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Florida

Arcadia

Cape Coral-Fort Myers

Clewiston

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Gainesville

Jacksonville

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

Ocala

Okeechobee

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent

Punta Gorda

Sebastian-Vero Beach

Sebring-Avon Park

Tallahassee

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

The Villages

Georgia

Albany

Athens-Clarke County

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

Columbus

Cordele

Cornelia

Dalton

Dublin

Gainesville

Jefferson

Moultrie

St. Marys

Summerville

Warner Robins

North Carolina

Albemarle

Asheville

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

Durham-Chapel Hill

Fayetteville

Greensboro-High Point

Kill Devil Hills

Mount Airy

North Wilkesboro

Raleigh-Cary

Sanford

South Carolina

Columbia

Greenville-Anderson

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

Newberry

Spartanburg

Sumter

// T-Mobile