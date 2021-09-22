T-Mobile’s Home Internet service expanded into 51 additional markets this week, bringing the total up to something silly like 600+. If you want your home web browsing and streaming powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network, then this service is for you.
As an ISP, Home Internet from T-Mo makes plenty of sense. There’s a flat $50/month fee (which includes $10 off with AutoPay) for access, no cost for the equipment, and there’s no install service required as it’s purely a 5G modem that plugs into your home’s power outlet and then distributes WiFi into your home. For speeds, T-Mobile details averages of anywhere in excess of 100Mbps for downloads and 25Mbps for uploads.
Below you can view all of the new markets, all of which are in either Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.
Florida
- Arcadia
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers
- Clewiston
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
- Gainesville
- Jacksonville
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach
- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
- Ocala
- Okeechobee
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent
- Punta Gorda
- Sebastian-Vero Beach
- Sebring-Avon Park
- Tallahassee
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
- The Villages
Georgia
- Albany
- Athens-Clarke County
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta
- Columbus
- Cordele
- Cornelia
- Dalton
- Dublin
- Gainesville
- Jefferson
- Moultrie
- St. Marys
- Summerville
- Warner Robins
North Carolina
- Albemarle
- Asheville
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
- Durham-Chapel Hill
- Fayetteville
- Greensboro-High Point
- Kill Devil Hills
- Mount Airy
- North Wilkesboro
- Raleigh-Cary
- Sanford
South Carolina
- Columbia
- Greenville-Anderson
- Hilton Head Island-Bluffton
- Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach
- Newberry
- Spartanburg
- Sumter
// T-Mobile