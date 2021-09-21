Reese’s Book Club, a book club hosted by the one and only Reese Witherspoon, is now available on Google Assistant-powered devices.

To get started, you’ll say, “Hey Google, read with Reese’s Book Club” on your smart display, smart speaker, or mobile device. From here, you’ll take a fun little quiz to get personalized book recommendations and can then get “exclusive commentary” about each book pick from Reese herself.

As detailed, you can link an existing account or sign up for an account with your Google credentials. Even if you aren’t a member, you’ll still be able to access content. If Reese recommends a book you’d like to read, Google will take you to Play Books to make a purchase.

Have fun reading with Reese.

// Google