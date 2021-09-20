Thanks to an ad that was served to a Facebook user, it’s looking like a mid-October release for the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Surprising? Not at all, as that timeframe aligns with pretty much all non-Pixel A series device launches since the beginning.

The ad that was served is about registering your interest for the device ahead of its launch, but a user would have to do so before October 19. Meaning, in order to learn about the device before launch, assumed to be October 19, you’d have to be signed up before that date. Make sense?

The Facebook ad leads to this Telstra page, an Australia-based carrier.

October 19 is only a few weeks away. Think you can make it that long?

// reddit