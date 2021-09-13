This Post is Only for Pixel Superfans

Google has put a call out, looking for any and all Pixel Superfans for a new program they’ve kicked off. The program is all about Pixel devices, with members getting access to private Q&A and events, opportunities to share ideas with the Google team, limited-edition swag, and more.

According to Google, “We were inspired to create the Pixel Superfans community because we know many of you love Pixel as much as we do, and we wanted to create a space where we could get to know each other. It’s been a blast getting to know everyone so far, and we hope you’ll join this growing community.”

Google notes this program is for those located in the US, as well as folks who are 18+ years of age. Sorry, kids.

With the Pixel 6 inbound, you best believe I signed myself up already.

// Google