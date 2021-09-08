Google Teased the Pixel 6 Again

Google already showed off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro a few weeks back in a tease that started a slow reveal that will inch along over a couple of months before each phone can be purchased. I imagine that Google will continue to tell us why these phones will be their best ever, with 1-by-1 spec announcements, maybe sort of like OnePlus does. While we normally complain about a feature trollout marketing scheme, we’re freakin’ excited about the Pixel 6 and all we want is to see it over and over again.

Today, Google satisfied our hunger for all things Pixel 6 with a post to Instagram. The post is a play on Drake’s new “Certified Lover Boy” album with an arrangement of Pixel 6 phones in a similar way to the emoji arrangement on the album’s cover. But instead of emoji, Google tossed in the Pixel 6 with various colors showcasing its Material You theme capabilities and a caption of “Certified Pixel Lovers.”

That’s really all we got from the post, along with teases for additional widgets behind the new clock widgets in the Android 12 Beta 5. There appears to be even more clock widgets coming, as well as weather and new media widgets. Hopefully, these aren’t just mock-ups and Google has plans to deliver them to our devices.

To see the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in all colors, be sure to go back to this post.

I cannot wait to get these phones in hand.