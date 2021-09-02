Nova Launcher 7, the major update we’ve all been waiting for, has gone stable. After months of testing and bug squashing, the update is rolling out to all in a slow and orderly fashion via Google Play. If you weren’t aware this was happening, it’s time to hype yourself up a bit.

As for what’s inside, it’s not a short list, but a few of the big time changes include an entire visual refresh, swipe down actions on folders/icons, widget corner radius settings, weather stats in search bar, plus a lot more.

– Radial folder icon layouts

– Vertical paginated folder scrolling

– Swipe Down action on icons (Prime)

– Search bar and Tab Bar in drawer can be placed at the bottom

– More Nova search window and bar options

– Save APK popup menu action

– More

The developer behind Nova states that this will be a, “slow/staged rollout due to the amount of changes so we can make sure everything is running smoothly for everyone.”

Have fun, everyone!

// @Nova_Launcher