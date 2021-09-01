If you have been with us for a bit, you may know we typically do a couple of videos for new phones. We’ll do a First 10 Things To Do and then a Tips and Tricks video. For the Galaxy Z Flip 3, we’ve condensed those two concepts into a single video, allowing me to get straight to my full review. Meanwhile, Kellen is plugging away on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, so be on the lookout for that stuff.

In the below video, I’ll go over the general things I do when setting up a fresh Samsung device (a la First 10 Things), but on top of that, I’ll give you a personal tour of essentially every single little setting and feature you need to know about, just as I would in a Tips and Tricks video. As you’ll see, this is a 40-minute video, so grab some popcorn and prepare to master this flip phone.

Enjoy.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Setup + Tips and Tricks