Motorola Edge (2021) Now Available and Still $200 Off

The new Motorola Edge (2021) is now generally available from several electronics dealers and still at its pre-order price, in case you were interested. That pre-order price means $200 off and a starting price of $499 for a pretty decent package.

For those who missed it, the new Motorola Edge does not have an edge display, but does bring you a 6.8″ FHD LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP52 water resistance, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, bottom-firing speaker, and a triple rear camera. That camera is made up of a main 108MP sensor (f/1.9) alongside 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 119-degree FOV) and 2MP depth cameras.

At $499, this seems like aa decent buy, assuming you are cool with a weird update schedule that is typically one of the slowest in the industry. Motorola has promised two Android OS updates, though, so even though it launches with Android 11, you should get Android 13 one day.

While I haven’t spent any time with the phone, I’d imagine it runs smoothly with Motorola’s clean Android skin and probably lasts almost two days with that big ass battery.

Motorola says it should work on all o the major US carriers.