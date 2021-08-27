When Fossil teased their upcoming Fossil Gen 6 watch a few weeks back, they didn’t give us a date to expect it. Now, in an early morning email to their biggest fans, they are saying that this Monday, August 30, is the day to get “first access.”

The email says that the Fossil Gen 6 is “coming fast” and that folks should “check your email on Monday for first access to Fossil’s newest, most advanced smartwatch.” There is a countdown to 2 days and some hours that lead to Monday in the early hours it seems.

Now, in normal circumstances, we would be like, “Hopefully there are surprises and we learn lots of stuff about these new high-end watches that Fossil is promising big things from!” However, Amazon already told us the goods, revealing a number of models, colors, bands, the specs, and what the watches look like.

We know there are model numbers of FTW4059, FTW4061, FTW4062, and FTW4063, that each has a 1.28″ OLED display (416×416) and either 42mm or 44mm cases. We should get the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, water resistance, SpO2 and sleep and health tracking, a rotating crown, and around 24 hours of battery life. The prices should fall in around $300 to start.

You ready for the Fossil Gen 6, even if it won’t get Wear OS 3 until some time next year?