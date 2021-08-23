T-Mobile announced this morning that it’s providing a free year of Apple TV+ to select new and existing customers starting August 25. Typically, we don’t cover too much having to do with Apple, but there are some fine shows on the platform, and since it’s free, you won’t hear us complain.

The promotion is open to Magenta and Magenta MAX customers, as well as other select customers that we’ve detailed below. The promo is good for 12 months, which is a value of about $72.

Again, the redemption period begins August 25.

How to Get Free Apple TV+ for 12 Months

The promotion is open to all new and existing customers on Magenta or Magenta MAX — Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, and Magenta First Responders, as well as Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium, and small T-Mobile for Business customers.

Below are the specific instructions for redemption.

Magenta, Magenta MAX and small T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and redeem the offer in your rate plan details to start streaming immediately.

Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit www.promotions.t-mobile.com, login and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem. This route also works for Magenta customers.

Already have a subscription or trial in the works or in the past? No worries, you can still get 12 months of Apple TV+ from T-Mobile AND keep all your past history and purchases saved thanks to your Apple ID.

Thanks, T-Mobile.

// T-Mobile