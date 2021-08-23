As Motorola said it would be, the new Motorola Edge (2021) is now up for pre-order, and as the title of this post would suggest, it’s worth your consideration should it tick your boxes.

For specs, the phone offers a 6.8″ FHD LCD display with 144Hz(!) refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP52 water resistance, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, bottom-firing speaker, and a triple rear camera. On the software side, Motorola has committed to two OS Updates, which is what I’d label to be the industry standard. Out of the box, you’ll find Android 11 with Motorola’s minimal My UX skin.

The real draw is its pre-order price, which is $200 lower than its upcoming launch price of $699. Right now, you can get this phone for $499, which is a really strong and competitive price in this range.

You can read more about the Motorola Edge (2021) on our announcement post, but if you’re ready to get off of the fence, follow the link below.