Pre-order numbers are being reported for the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not too surprisingly, the numbers are looking really good, with Samsung expected to end the pre-order period with somewhere around 600-800K devices ordered. For foldables, which carry an updated starting price of $999 for the Flip 3 and $1799 for the Fold 3, those numbers are very impressive.

My question is, if you did purchase one of these foldables, I’d like to know why. Is this an upgraded foldable for you? Is this going to be your first foldable? If it is your first, what about these phones convinced you that now is the time to start folding?

My theory is that the addition of water resistance really helped Samsung move some units. It’s a very impressive feat to add an IP rating to a display that folds. I figured we were at least another year or two away from that feature, but no, Samsung delivered. Overall, both the Fold 3 and Flip 3 look like refined device experiences, so again, I’m no shocked at all that Samsung is seeing success with these phones. What I will not believe is that this has anything to do with support for an S Pen. There’s no way, right?

Let me know in the comments if you bought one of these devices, and if you did, please let me know why.