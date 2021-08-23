We’re now getting a sense for how popular Samsung’s latest foldable devices might be, thanks to reported pre-order sales figures out of Samsung’s home country.

According to The Korea Herald, together the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have accounted for 450,000 pre-orders, a very strong figure when you consider that these devices are still very expensive and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 rounded up a measly 80,000 pre-orders. We’re talking a night and day difference here.

Sources of the Herald indicate that pre-order figures could reach as high as 800,000 in total when all is said and done.

So, what’s the difference?

Keep in mind that this figure includes both the Fold 3 and Flip 3, and for starters, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is technically the Z Flip 2, at least in my eyes. The last sequel device simply added 5G, not worthy of an actual “2” name. Then, you account for Samsung absolutely blowing the features/specs sheet away with both devices, plus each foldable now offers water resistance, which easily got more people to jump onboard. From the objective tech blogger viewpoint, Samsung did really well with these devices, so it’s no surprise they’re selling as well as they are reported to be.

For those who did pre-order, I can tell you that shipments from Samsung have begun, with packages expected this Wednesday. Sweet sauce.

