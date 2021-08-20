Google made it official today, that being the move to shut down the standalone Android Auto for phone screens app experience starting with users of Android 12. Taking its place? Google Assistant’s driving mode, accessible via Google Maps when navigating somewhere.

Here’s Google’s statement.

For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time.

Important to note, for those who use Android Auto in compatible cars, your experience is not changing at all. Same goes for those not on Android 12.

As one reader of ours points out in an email, “This is such BS.” Here’s my response.

