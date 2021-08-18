The new Galaxy Buds 2, which Samsung announced a week ago and has yet to fully release, are already discounted in all colors. Woot is hosting a sale on the new Buds 2 with a $25 discount. Since these are not yet released, the pairs you buy are indeed brand new, unlike some of the products that Woot sells.

At $25 off, you can grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in white, graphite, lavender, or olive for $125. Seriously, all four colors of the Buds 2 are here and discounted.

To recap the Buds 2, these new true wireless earbuds from Samsung are 15% smaller than past models and 20% lighter. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC), touch controls, “booming bass,” and up to 7.5 hours of use without ANC on (5 hours with). They also have quick charging, wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.2, and 3 mics. These are fully featured earbuds that were already priced decently at $150.

The Woot sale only lasts for a few more hours, so if you need a new pair of earbuds and want to save some cash, hit that link below.