Samsung Wants to Store Your COVID-19 Vaccination Status in Samsung Pay

Samsung announced this week that it wants to make the process of showing your vaccination status super easy, which is just in time as many places nationwide are opting to require folks be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend select in-person events. Starting soon, people can add a verified vaccination status (SMART Health Card) to their Samsung Pay account via the CommonHealth app, which links directly to your medical record by way of your vaccination provider.

Here’s what Samsung says about it.

This new feature allows U.S. consumers to download a verifiable digital version of their Covid-19 vaccine record received from leading pharmacies, providers, or health systems and securely store it in Samsung Pay via the CommonHealth app on supported Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung goes on to say that once a user’s information is verified through authentication measures, users can download their vaccination record, then access it with these new SMART Health Cards when necessary, such as when travelling or going to a concert. Additionally, users can share the card securely as a QR code with trusted parties like a school, workplace, or somewhere else.

How to Add Your COVID-19 Vaccination Record to Samsung Pay

Step One : Download the CommonHealth app from the Google Play Store and follow instructions to access your COVID-19 vaccine credential.

: Download the CommonHealth app from the Google Play Store and follow instructions to access your COVID-19 vaccine credential. Step Two : Once you have access to your COVID-19 vaccine credential within the CommonHealth app, click the “Add to Samsung Pay” link.

: Once you have access to your COVID-19 vaccine credential within the CommonHealth app, click the “Add to Samsung Pay” link. Step Three: Open Samsung Pay and click “COVID-19 Vaccine Pass” from the homepage.

// Samsung