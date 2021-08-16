NVIDIA is hosting a rare deal on its SHIELD TV (“Little Tube Guy” model), bringing its price down by $20 to a total of $129. The last time we saw NVIDIA drop the price of SHIELD TV was, checks notes, a whole month ago. If you missed out that time, now’s your chance.

For those who may wonder, yes, SHIELD TV is still a good buy. We don’t expect NVIDIA to release upgrades to this hardware anytime soon, as it’s already relatively overpowered for what you’ll be using it for. You’ll be streaming episodes of Mare of Easttown, Schitt’s Creek, and maybe streaming a couple of games from one of the supported cloud gaming services. Latest intel on the streets still says Stadia is coming to SHIELD TV down the road.

If you still don’t have a SHIELD TV, you’re doing it wrong.

Buy SHIELD TV