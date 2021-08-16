Hurry and Get a Coupon Code for the New OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus is offering 20,000 coupon codes for the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro, but you’ll need to hurry, as it’s first come, first served.

OnePlus doesn’t specify how much the coupon is, but since these buds cost $149, we’ll take any discount we can take. As we already know, these Buds Pro are pretty slick, offering ANC, OnePlus Audio ID (a custom sound profile), as well as Bluetooth 5.2. For battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro provide up to 38 hours of total usage with the included charging case and can grab a supposed 10 hours of use with 10 mins of charging.

Hurry up and go grab your code.

// @OnePlus