For most people, you still have a couple of weeks before your Galaxy Watch 4 order will arrive at your doorstep, so to maybe help pass the time, we’d like to host a little AMA, seeing as how Samsung hooked us up with both a Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

For reviews, I’ll be handling the Galaxy Watch 4 and Kellen will cover the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. We’ve been using them for the past 24 hours already, so while we won’t be able to share a ton of battery statistics, we can at least answer general questions on sizing, features, and other things.

Kellen and I will both hang out in the comments section below, so feel free to pop in and ask us whatever might be on your mind with these devices.

If you haven’t already, check out Kellen’s unboxing and setup video below. There’ll be plenty of Galaxy Watch content on the way.