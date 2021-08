Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event goes down in under an hour, and thankfully, it’s all being streamed as this is a 100% virtual event.

This morning, we expect Samsung to showcase its new line of foldables (Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3), the new lineup of Galaxy Watch wearables powered by Wear OS, and maybe even some new Galaxy Buds. It should be a busy morning, so grab your coffee and let’s get to it.

The event kicks off at 10AM Eastern, 7AM Pacific.

My body is ready.