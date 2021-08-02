Klipsch, specialists in all things home audio, introduced its very first set of wireless earbuds this week, called the T5 II. If you know anything about Klipsch, it’s that they take their sound seriously, and with a price of $299, you best believe the company threw everything it could into its first buds.

The T5 II offers ANC (active noise cancellation) via dual mics, built-in Bragi OS with artificial intelligence for gesture-controlled experiences, integrated Dirac HD Sound, wireless charging, plus 7 hours of battery life (5 with ANC) on a single charge. That’s just the basics. There is plenty more under the surface, like support for the Klipsch Connect app, Transparency mode (complete with Noise Shield), and a 2-year warranty straight from Klipsch.

More on that Bragi OS, it allows for gesture controls, but the specifics are quite slick. For example, incoming calls can be answered by nodding your head and skipping music tracks is done by shaking your head. Same goes for rejecting incoming calls.

T5 II is available right now for $299.