Nothing Ear 1 Official for August 17

Nothing announced its Ear 1 earbuds today, and yeah, they are earbuds. While they have a clear vibe going on to add a bit of uniqueness to their design, it’s hard to standout in the earbud space unless you sound incredible at the $99 price they will command. Since we haven’t had these in-ear, we don’t know that piece just yet.

As for features, they feature an 11.6mm driver, active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.2, Fast Pair, in-ear detection, and splash/sweat resistance. Nothing also built an app that will provide an EQ, some gesture controls, that sort of thing.

When it comes to battery life and charging, the Ear 1 last 5.7 hours on a single charge, but can up that total to 34 hours using the included case. The case has wireless charging and it’ll charge quickly, providing 8 hours of use in 10 minutes time.

The Nothing Ear 1 launch as a limited drop on July 31. General availability begins on August 17. Again, they cost $99.