Microsoft has announced a fresh update for the Surface Duo, and before you get your hopes up… No, it’s not Android 11. Will Android 11 ever come? Eh, who knows? We’re too busy focusing on Android 12’s release next month, so apologies to those who are continuing to wait for Microsoft on this front.

According to the changelog for this update, all you’ll find inside is the July security patch. Once updated, unlocked Surface Duo owners will be on software version 2021.622.45, while AT&T-locked units will have 2021.622.32.

Be on the lookout, Duo owners.

// Microsoft