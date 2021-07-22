Enter the Android Auto Beta Test Now

There’s a new beta in town. This time, it’s for Android Auto, but should you choose to give yourself over to the beta and its ever-tempting power, do note that Google says, “testing versions can be less stable and some features might not work properly.” That’s the usual fine print with betas, but yeah, be careful while relying on a beta of Android Auto to get you around town.

To get yourself enrolled, follow the link below, enroll yourself, and then wait for the update to the app to come. Google doesn’t specify what feature you can look forward to, but regardless, betas are always fun.

Have at it.

// Google Support

Cheers Tabatha!