OnePlus Nord 2 Brings Solid Upgrades to Last Year’s Original Model

The OnePlus Nord 2 is official as the follow-up to one of our favorite phones from last year that you likely would have considered if it was sold in the US. Unfortunately again, the Nord 2 won’t come here, but it’s still worth a quick look to see how impressive a mid-range offering can be.

For specs, the OnePlus Nord 2 features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor (6nm), 6.43″ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, dual SIM support, stereo speakers, and a triple rear camera. That camera setup is headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS alongside an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. Up front, it also has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Nord 2 runs Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box. Since you are likely curious about software support, know that OnePlus is promising 2 years of major Android OS updates long with 3 years of security patches.

As you can see from the images here, Nord 2 comes in Blue Haze and Grey Sierra. There will be a third color called Green Woods that I have not yet seen, but imagine it’s lovely.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be available on July 28 from OnePlus’ store and Amazon in India and Europe. Below you’ll find a breakdown on RAM/storage configurations and pricing.