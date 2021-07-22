OnePlus Buds Pro are Here and They are Hot

After releasing several pairs of middle-of-the-road earbuds, OnePlus is bringing its first serious pair to the market this year. The OnePlus Buds Pro are official and not only do they look hot, OnePlus is promising that they’ll bring all the features at a competitive price.

The OnePlus Buds Pro are the first from OnePlus to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). OnePlus is calling this a “smart” ANC that will try and block out environmental noise and those obnoxious voices nearby, leaving you with the immersive listening experience you desire. The Buds Pro’s ANC uses a 3-mic setup that “actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB,” rather than at a fixed level like others.

OnePlus baked in something called OnePlus Audio ID, which is a custom sound profile, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and latency low enough to be used with games. That sound profile, coupled with Dolby Atmos support and two “large” 11mm dynamic drivers, will be fun to test.

As for battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro provide up to 38 hours of total usage with the included charging case and can grab a supposed 10 hours of use with 10 mins of charging. Yes, that means Warp Charge is here, as is wireless charging. The actual Buds Pro get “5 hours or so” of use out of the case when in-ear.

These handsome Buds Pro come in a black matte colorway or a white-silver model with matching cases. They are slick, with a design that might mimic AirPods Pro, only that two-tone color blocking leaves them standing out as a unique product.

The only bad thing is that we have to wait a while for the OnePlus Buds Pro to get here. OnePlus says they won’t hit the US until September 1 and the price is $149.99.