Corning announced Gorilla Glass DX for smartphone cameras this week, with Samsung detailed as being the first to use the new scratch resistant glass.

According to Corning, these new Gorilla Glass composites will not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also improved optical performance. Overall, should your next phone have this new Gorilla Glass DX, it should be good.

By capturing 98% of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos. Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience.

We’ll let you know as soon as we figure out which Samsung device(s) will offer this.

// Corning