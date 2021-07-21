Nova Launcher 7 Beta Hits Google Play With the Goods

Earlier in the year, the developer behind Nova Launcher released version 7 of the beloved launcher app in beta form, but it wasn’t made available via Google Play. It was only usable via sideloading the app. This week, the Nova Launcher 7 beta has hit Google Play, and with it, there are lots of goodies to play with.
Along with this news, an updated changlog.
- Nova 7 first Play Store Beta (Staged roll out)
- Visual refresh – Rebased on the latest AOSP launcher code and updated Nova specific code to match the latest animation and visual styles
- Weather icon in search bar (Nova Settings > Search > Desktop Search Bar > Weather)
- Swipe down action on icons (Requires Prime)
- Enhanced Nova Search
- Reshape themed icons and toggle reshaping per icon
- Option for Android for Work apps in their own tab
- Custom Widget Corner Radius (Nova Settings > Desktop > Widget corner radius)
As you can see, there are lots of good stuff. There’s an enhanced Nova Search, swipe down action on icons, a weather icon in the search bar, as well as custom widget corner radius for those who need it.
Join the beta and download the app via the link below.