Nova Launcher 7 Beta Hits Google Play With the Goods

Earlier in the year, the developer behind Nova Launcher released version 7 of the beloved launcher app in beta form, but it wasn’t made available via Google Play. It was only usable via sideloading the app. This week, the Nova Launcher 7 beta has hit Google Play, and with it, there are lots of goodies to play with.

Along with this news, an updated changlog.

Nova 7 first Play Store Beta (Staged roll out)

Visual refresh – Rebased on the latest AOSP launcher code and updated Nova specific code to match the latest animation and visual styles

Weather icon in search bar (Nova Settings > Search > Desktop Search Bar > Weather)

Swipe down action on icons (Requires Prime)

Enhanced Nova Search

Reshape themed icons and toggle reshaping per icon

Option for Android for Work apps in their own tab

Custom Widget Corner Radius (Nova Settings > Desktop > Widget corner radius)

As you can see, there are lots of good stuff. There’s an enhanced Nova Search, swipe down action on icons, a weather icon in the search bar, as well as custom widget corner radius for those who need it.

Join the beta and download the app via the link below.