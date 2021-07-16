Another day, another batch of updates are headed to Samsung’s best phones, and not just the new ones. Today, we’ve got updates for both the Galaxy Note 20 line and the quite-old Galaxy Note 9.

We keep mentioning this, but this is once again the July Android security update and it does not include anything special. The update adds the newest security patches, just not the stuff you would get excited about, like new camera features, performance improvements, or the removal of bloatware.

The update is hitting the AT&T Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Note 9 first, with other carriers (Verizon and T-Mobile) to follow:

Galaxy Note 20 : RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUF2

: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUF2 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUF2

: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUF2 Galaxy Note 9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUF1

The update for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra weighs in at 480MB, while the Note 9’s is a smaller 176MB.

To check for these, head into Settings>Software update>Check for updates.