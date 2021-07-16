Pocket Casts Has Been Acquired

Pocket Casts, the popular podcast app that’s one of the world’s favorites, has been acquired. The buyer is Automattic, the company that owns WordPress.com, the massive blog bro platform that so many of us read from each day.

What does this mean for the future of Pocket Casts? Automattic says that it’ll continue to “provide you with the features needed to enjoy your favorite podcasts.” Of course, since they own WordPress, they’ll “explore building deep integrations” with their blogging platform, so that we can all distribute and listen to our favorite podcasts.

Co-founders of Pocket Casts will continue to lead the charge, so yeah, Pocket Casts fans shouldn’t be worried about anything at the moment.

Good times for podcast folks.