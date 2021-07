Pokemon GO, in partnership with YouTube and in celebration of its fifth year anniversary, is handing out 3 free months of YouTube Premium to select in-game trainers.

To be eligible for this trial, you need only live in the US and not have trialed YouTube Premium or anything associated with Premium before. If that’s you, you’re eligible. You can see the whole list of requirements here, but it’s all pretty straightforward.

To claim, simply follow the link below.

// Pokemon GO