Ookla has introduced a new feature for its Speedtest app, a dedicated video streaming tester. If you’re a cord cutter and need to test what your network is capable of, this is for you.

According to Ookla, “Taking a video test will give you valuable information to help you optimize your video streaming experience.” For example, once a test is ran, users will be able to determine if they’re able to stream the videos at the quality they expect, get recommendations for which devices will work best on our network, and also compare “historical streaming experiences to your current network performance with test result history.”

Such fancy.

To access this new feature, open the updated Speedtest app, then head to the dedicated Video testing tab. The test will stream some videos at differing resolutions to see what your network is capable of. It’s very straightforward. Give it a try yourself by downloading the update.

// Ookla