OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau continues to discuss the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G this week, calling it a comprehensive upgrade over the original OnePlus Nord. While we now know this phone is not making its way to the US, as availability is listed only for Europe and India, we can’t help but discuss this new “flagship killer” a bit more.

The phone will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, while also offering 5G connectivity at what should be an affordable price. Lau also says that improvements came for the camera, charging, and performance experiences. It should be a better phone from top to bottom, so we’re a little bummed it’s not slated for release in the US at this time.

That’s the thing, though. Here in the US, OnePlus sells flagship phones, costing over $1,000. What happens if you release a flagship killer and you accidentally kill your own flagship? We can’t have that, so the folks who end up paying are the consumers, which is obviously super lame.

If you’re in India or Europe, you’re likely looking forward to this launch.

