For a limited time on Amazon, you can snag a OnePlus 9 Pro, priced at only $969. That’s $99 below its usual price of $1069.

If you’re looking for the pinnacle of OnePlus’ hardware lineup, look no further. This device has all of the best of the best specifications, such as 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, 65W Warp Charging, and plenty else. If you haven’t already, we highly recommend reading our dedicated review. It’s a good one!

There is a lot to like about the OnePlus 9 Pro at a discounted price. Its display is gorgeous and fast, the software is groovy and comes with access to Android 12 beta software, and the cameras are right up there with the best of them.

Have at it by following the link below.