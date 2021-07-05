This is a Good OnePlus 9 Deal

With the 4th of July holiday extending into today, there are still some decent deals out there that you may have missed as you sipped bad lagers and ate weird pasta salads while blowin’ sh*t up this weekend. One good deal to consider is the $80-off sale on the OnePlus 9, the non-Pro version that is a very, very capable phone.

An $80-off discount means you can grab this phone for $649.99 and then own a device with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 65W stupid-fast charging, Snapdragon 888 processor, large 4500mAh battery, and triple camera setup. What other phones can you find with these specs and at this low of a price? I’d imagine not many, if any.

In Tim’s review, he came away impressed by the OnePlus 9, even with its plastic case. His recommendation was that you buy this over the more expensive OnePlus 9 Pro because of the value and similar experiences. After reviewing the OnePlus 9 Pro and finding serious battery life concerns, I think I’m with him.

Shop OnePlus 9 Deals: